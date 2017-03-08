China Proposes Deal to Ease Tensions Over North Korean Missiles

I find China's proposal concerning recent events a bit hard to swallow. Their proposal is that the U.S. should capitulate to North Korean demands in order to get North Korea to behave and come back to the negotiation table. Yes, because that's worked so well in the past.

North Korea is only able to exist in its current state because it is based on fear of invasion from the United States. It doesn't matter whether or not that threat is true or not.

In order to perpetuate "The Revolution", North Korea prohibits information concerning the real world to its citizens and instead feeds them an Orwellian mixture of ideology, fear and an illusion of the world that doesn't exist.

Because of that, even if we went the route of appeasement, it will not change anything. North Korea will continue to act as it always has because it can't do anything else and stay in power. Negotiations would not serve anyone except North Korea. If we tried to meet them half way, as we have in the past, they'd never get off their starting point to meet us there.

So why is China doing this? Why don't they do something about this? Most likely because they want North Korea to be a pain in our ass. It forces us to focus part of our attention and assets to this theater. That is to their advantage.

The deployment of the THAAD system to South Korea is brilliant, in my opinion. China is not going to be very happy about that. I hope they are very unhappy about it. Our response to them should be, then pull in your damned rabid dog! We aren't going to tolerate your dog threatening our neighbors and that's non-negotiable.