I'm not a Trump fan, but this is a good example of why the media can't be trusted today. What is the relevance of the protest to the story other than whatever constitutes "near"? Why not say the shooting took place near a 1967 Datsun roadster, thereby implicating the Japanese motor company? Or perhaps the shooting took place near a bakery that prefers not to service gays, thereby implying the shooting took place due to their anti-gay stance? It just makes me sick.
Five shot in downtown Seattle near scene of anti-Trump protests
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Nov 10, 2016 1:51 AM
