My first banning.

Well, I thought it would never happen to me. But it has. Okay. I just wish I understood why. The reason the moderator cited was "racist comments" but the comments were not mine. They were someone else's. The article was this one...

http://jlocks.newsvine.com/_news/2015/01/02/28178620-tired-of-being-bullied-by-cops-group-forms-human-shield-to-protect-pot-smoker-from-arrest-video?lite#threadId4259091-lastNewId86626303

If you look at the source of the article, it has a video. After watching the video I expressed I was appalled by the actions of the protesters. After a couple of negative comments, I replied with the following...

Ummm..... right. I know this is a waste of time, but I'm going to waste it anyway. I didn't say I was appalled that they protested, I said I was appalled by their behavior. Apparently you approve of people calling others niggers. Not just niggers, but puss ass niggers. You also apparently approve of provoking violence as well. When I first read the headline for this article I thought, cool! Until I saw their behavior in the video. It was completely uncalled for and unnecessary. They could have accomplished their purpose without it and garnered the support of a lot more people.

Now I ask you, do you think my comment was racist, and if so, why?