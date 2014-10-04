Racism as an order of magnitude.

I have seen a lot of seeds concerning racism lately. What is racism. Who's racist. What causes racism. How do we stop racism. It strikes me that the most important thing concerning racism might be that, in and of itself, it may not actually exist as it's own thing. We talk about racism being the problem, but what if the real problem is that we're identifying it as racism when in reality it's something else? What if there is a problem, when multiplied by orders of magnitude, becomes what we call racism?

If you think so, too, what do you think that problem might be?